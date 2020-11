© REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Former MSNBC producer Ariana Pekary has claimed that she was told by her bosses not to interview former Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang and "several others" as the race for the nomination was heating up.Pekary, who left the liberal cable news network in August, dropped the bombshell about her former employer's alleged election bias in a series of tweets on Sunday, after Yang teased her appearance on his podcast.The same day Pekary claimed she was given the message, Joe Biden announced his run for presidency.Pekary further explained that she couldn't speak for the whole network, saying that "the list was unique to The Last Word" (The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell show) and, presumably, did not come from MSNBC's higher-ups."And looking back, I'm somewhat surprised by the list - who was in, who was out ("somewhat" but not entirely). Some 'friends' of the show were out, others were in," she tweeted.Pekary's admission has sparked a guessing game as to who else might have been barred from appearing on the show, and whether the same rules applied to the network as a whole."Are you legally bound around this stuff, or can you post a bunch of screenshots for us?" one asked. "Do you know if other shows on MSNBC had similar lists? Was it common to not invite presidential contenders on the network?" another tweeted.Yang, who now works for CNN as a political commentator, appeared to be taken aback by the revelation.MSNBC's sister channel, CNBC, raised eyebrows earlier this year after they replaced Yang's face with that of a similarly named businessman, and the face of another Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard with that of New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand during their segment on election fundraising. The channel eventually apologized for the mistake.