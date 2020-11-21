We had agreed to discuss Pennsylvania's election process and the fact that election officials in the fourteen customer counties that we support had enjoyed a smooth and successful election. However, as we await the opportunity to debunk the baseless conspiracy theories being offered about Dominion and its voting systems in a court of law based on yesterday's press conference claims that litigation is coming, we had to ask for a postponement of the discussion. Notably, our company doesn't even support Philadelphia, or some of the other jurisdictions being targeted by attorneys in their remarks.

"If Dominion's products were successful and operated as they were supposed to, why wouldn't Dominion take the opportunity to publicly review its success?" state representative Seth Grove (R) said Friday morning.Pennsylvania Republicans continue to question the election process.Now coming after Dominion voting machines- used by more than 1.3 million Pennsylvanians."How hard is it to say our ballot machines worked exactly as promised and they are 100 percent accurate?" Grove said.Well, we asked Dominion- it says it agreed to discuss how smooth the election went in the 14 counties Dominion machines are used in.But once the accusations and lawsuits started- it backed out- calling any claims against its voting machines 'baseless conspiracy theories".Here's part of Dominion's statement:Dominion voting machines have been used in Carbon County for the last three elections- with no issues."I like Dominion, I like the company," Carbon County elections director Lisa Dart said. "The people have always been great to us. We haven't had any issues. So I have faith in the system and I have faith in Dominion."President Trump claimed earlier this month 941,000 Dominion votes were deleted.Dominion says that's 'impossible," adding most of votes cast in Pennsylvania on Dominion machines were for President Trump.