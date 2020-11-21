© AFP / DENIS SINYAKOV



A federal court in Washington, DC has accepted a motion from the Russian government to suspend a case brought by the ex-shareholders of the collapsed oil giant Yukos over "the world's largest" legal settlement.However, last week, the Dutch Advocate General recommended that the Netherlands' top court move to enforce the settlement in favor of the ex-shareholders. A decision by judges is expected soon., to ensure damages are paid should the eventual outcome be decided against them. The 30-page decision concluded that "the Russian Federation is a sovereign country with economic tendrils that cross the globe, not an insecure potential debtor that must be required to post security lest there be no assets to seize at a later date."Moscow's lawyers have insisted that foreign courts have refused to consider the country's anti-corruption laws, and thatFormer shareholders of the company, which at one time produced one in every five barrels of Russia's oil, allege that the country's government had effectively stripped it of its assets after demanding billions in back taxes. Yukos' former head Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an oligarch once said to have been Russia's richest man, was arrested on fraud charges and the company was slapped with a $27 billion tax bill leading to its collapse. Khodorkovsky maintains that these were political decisions as a result of what he called his activism against the Kremlin.Khodorkovsky is said to have relinquished claims over his former oil empire and would not stand to gain from any settlement.However, other claimants include a number of influential business figures, such as Leonid Nevzlin, the former Yukos co-owner. If the Dutch court's award is upheld, Nevzlin would be the biggest beneficiary.The case comes amid growing tensions between Moscow and the West, as its list of sanctions against Russia is growing all the time. In October, Foreign Minister Sergeyargued that international organizations were increasingly anti-Russian, as European leaders levied new restrictions against the country following the alleged poisoning of opposition activist Alexey Navalny.