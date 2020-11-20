Mall shooting in Wisconsin
© Facebook
Dozens of police vehicles and several ambulances have been dispatched to the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, just west of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Officers were responding to "a very active" situation on Friday afternoon, police told the media without offering additional details. Local outlets spoke of several people injured, citing police scanner traffic, but there has been no official confirmation.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner denied they were summoned to the scene, saying they were responding to a murder elsewhere instead.


The roads surrounding the mall have been closed off for what police called an "emergency incident."

The FBI's Milwaukee office noted that agents were "currently responding" to back up police on the scene.


News helicopters hovering over the mall showed two people being loaded into ambulances outside, while unofficial reports said the total number of injured may be five or more.

A woman inside the Macy's store told WISN-TV that she heard between 8 and 12 gunshots. Another witness said she saw "a group of kids just running out of the mall."

"Everyone seems to be coherent. It's just in appendages. Nothing fatal at this point," an officer responding to the scene radioed dispatchers, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.

Some 75 police officers were on the scene as the shooter is still at large, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in a statement, adding that multiple people were injured and were being evacuated through the Macy's department store.