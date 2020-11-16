The "Great Reset" plan involves a collaboration between national governments and international bodies to "reset capitalism" with an integrated transnational technocratic welfare/surveillance state by the year 2030.
The World Economic Forum is best known for its annual Davos Summit, where thousands of members of the world's corporate and political elite meet under extreme hi-tech security to discuss global collaboration.
Full quote:
We need to work together, and not just on vaccines. Canada believes that a strong, coordinated response across the world and across sectors is essential.
This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset. This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to re-imagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality and climate change.
"The Great Reset" became an internet meme after World Economic Forum leaders met in June and proposed using the COVID-19 pandemic as a justification for enacting their longstanding "Great Reset" plan.
Internet celebrities added fuel to the fire when talk show and radio host Alex Jones discussed the topic with podcasters such as Joe Rogan and Tim Pool.
Mainstream media outlets such as Vice, The Guardian and TechCrunch have derided Jones' claims as "conspiracy theory" but, no matter how far-fetched they may sound, the World Economic Forum is actually quite up-front about it.
WEF member corporations and government partners would accomplish the "reset" by using economic policy to virtually abolish individual property and concentrate nearly all wealth in the hands of international mega-corporations.
The idea would be to leverage the welfare state and gig economy to replace the economic status quo of individual ownership with one where the majority of individual needs are rented instead.
The plan superficially resembles the dystopian visions of the cyberpunk science fiction genre popularized by novels like Neuromancer, Snow Crash and Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep (a.k.a. Blade Runner).
Until 2020, the driving justification for this plan was to avert "climate change". The WEF claims to have thousands of youth members of their Global Shapers Community agitating for their climate change agenda across the globe. The Global Shapers were active in the global 2019 climate strikes.
"Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed," wrote Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF.
The WEF does not use the word "socialism" to describe their recommended policies, but instead uses terms like "stakeholder capitalism" to describe traditionally left-wing ideas such as wealth taxes, additional regulations and massive government economic programs.
The WEF's next Davos Summit will take place in January, 2021.
National File reached out to the Prime Minister's office this morning to ask whether he supports the WEF's "Great Reset" plan, but did not receive a response by time of publication.
Comment: The 'Great Reset' is only a 'conspiracy theory' when 'unapproved persons' talk about it.
Incidentally, Trudeau's comments about it briefly made 'Great Reset' trend on Twitter.