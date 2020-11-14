Police shot rubber bullets at Polish nationalists marching through Warsaw in celebration of the country's Independence Day yesterday.The violence came as police attempted to enforce a ban on public gatherings as part of nationwide Covid-19 restrictions, despite allowing pro-abortion demonstrators to gather throughout the country over the last three weeks.Thousands of Poles flooded the streets of Warsaw for the national holidayVideos recorded by police near Warsaw's National Stadium"Several officers were injured" after being attacked by "hooligans", the police said.The Polish government has postponed implementing the court's ruling following the demonstrations.Police were largely bystanders at the abortion protests, with reports suggesting the significant numbers of women were not curtailed in their gatherings because of the nationwide focus on the issue.Some arrests were reported however when protestors moved too close to government buildings and the homes of politicians.