Poland's right-wing government is delaying the publication and implementation of a high court ruling that tightens the abortion law, which has triggered almost two weeks of nationwide protests.A government official said leaders are taking time to debate the contested ruling and find a solution.The constitutional court ruled on October 22 that aborting foetuses with congenital defects violates the constitution, in effect further tightening what was already one of Europe's most restrictive abortion laws.Mr Morawiecki has appealed for talks with the protesters and opposition legislators to find a solution.Surveys show a large drop in support for the ruling conservative Law and Justice party and for its leader, deputy prime minister, Jaroslaw Kaczynski.President Andrzej Duda, who is aligned with the government, has proposed a new law that. This idea is seen as still too restrictive to many people and does not seem likely to win sufficient backing in parliament.Women's rights activists are critical of his proposal and Mr Morawiecki's invitation for talks, and are planning more protests this week."This is by far the worst option," said Marcin Matczak, a law professor at Warsaw University. "It boils down to this approach that if someone does not like a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal, he may not publish it."The rulings are published by the government in the Journal of Laws.Soon after Law and Justice won power in 2015 and took steps to control the constitutional court, the government delayed publication of some of the court's rulings, even by two years, and bowed only when pressured by European Union leaders.