About one hundred thousand protesters took to the streets of the Polish capital, Warsaw, on Friday, in the largest demonstration of popular anger directed against Poland's ruling rightwing Law and Justice party (PiS) since it assumed office in 2015.Protests have been held across the country since Poland's constitutional tribunal declared earlier this month that, which already has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe.Strongly criticised by Poland's medical and legal establishments, Duda's intervention did little to quell the anger that has left the government and its de facto leader, PiS founder Jarosław Kaczyński, reeling., chanting "I think, I feel, I decide" and anti-PiS slogans.The protests, held as the government introduces ever-stricter restrictions in response to a sharp rise in coronavirus infections and fatalities in recent weeks, have beenBut there were also violent incidents, as bands of nationalists dressed in black attacked protesters on the streets of central Warsaw. According to the Polish police, several of those arrested were carrying knives and batons.Earlier this week,. Some have blamed the PiS leader for implicitly encouraging far-right groups to attack protesters.On Friday night, having gathered in the centre of Warsaw, tens of thousands of protesters marched north to the leafy suburb where Kaczyński lives, only to be blocked off by hundreds of riot police."I just spoke to a young woman who told me that she is 24, and that she has done nothing for the last six days except protest," Maja Wojcikowska, one of the protest's organisers, told broadcaster TVN. "There is an incredible energy, we are not going to waste it."