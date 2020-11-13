© The Times



Russia plans to build a naval base in Sudan, according to a bilateral draft agreement between the two nations.The agreement would allow Russia to establishaccording to the document published on November 11 on a Russian government website after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved it.The draft agreement says that up to 300 crew and four warships may stay at the naval logistics base, including ships with nuclear-propulsion systems.Russia has economic and geopolitical interests in Sudan, a country rich in oil and other minerals. Sudan is also one of the top importers of Russian arms in Africa.The agreement states thatwhere the Russian naval facility would be built.Sudan's economic crisis deepened following the 2019 ouster of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir in a coup that left the country in the hands of a joint civilian-military transitional government that is seeking to end the country's international isolation.due in part to concerns about the United States.Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are also major players in Sudan, providing much-needed financial aid to the new government.