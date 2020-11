© Sara Fischer Stef W

The Trump Accountability Project, which blacklists supporters of President Donald Trump, is "no longer active." The announcement came after the mainstream media's projected winner of the presidential election Joe Biden called for unity in America."Accordingly, in the spirit of the President-elect's call to build a more united country, this project will no longer be active," organizers wrote in a statement on the project's website Admins noted that the project was purportedly started, because "restoring democratic norms are vital to protecting America's future.""Ultimately, however, the goal of the project was to play a part in restoring the soul of the nation, and we'll follow President-elect Biden's lead to get us there," the statement concludes.The Trump Accountability Project was inspired at the behest of "Squad" member and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The congresswoman asked at the time if anyone is "archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?"Project promoters ranged from former Obama administration staffer Michael Simon to ex-senior spokesman for the Barack Obama campaign Hari Sevugan who also served as the Democratic National Committee's national press secretary. Pete Buttigieg national surrogates director Emily Abrams as well as Never-Trumper Jennifer Rubin joined in.