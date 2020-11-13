dominion ice voting machine
A new type of hybrid voting machine with a security flaw so serious that election security experts say there is no way to mitigate the problem without changing the design of the machine, is being rapidly sold across the country; six swing states have already purchased these machines.

Part 1 of a 3-Part investigative series. Shot, produced and edited by Lulu Friesdat for SMART Elections. http://smartelections.us/

An Election Security Disaster - Hybrid Voting Machines (Part 1: Dominion vs. The Experts)


An Election Security Disaster - Hybrid Voting Machines (Part 2: What's Behind This Deal?)