Political talks on Libya's future have reached agreement onthe United Nations acting Libya envoy said on Wednesday, hailing a "breakthrough" in a peacemaking process that still faces great obstacles.envoy Stephanie Williams said at a news conference in Tunis, where, she said.Thursday's talks in Tunis will focus onto oversee the run-up to elections, with participants discussing its "prerogatives and competencies", Williams said. The new government would have to quicklytwo issues that prompted protests on both sides of the frontlines this summer, she added.The roadmap also outlines steps to begin a process of national reconciliation, transitional justice andLibya has been in chaos since 2011 and divided since 2014 between rival factions in east and west, with major institutions also split or controlled by armed groups.The internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) holds power in the capital Tripoli, while Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) holds sway in the east.With both sides riven by political, regional and ideological divisions among the armed factions that back them, and with foreign powers pouring in arms and mercenaries, many Libyans remain skeptical of peacemaking efforts.However, the Tunis talks follow a ceasefire that the GNA and LNA agreed last month in Geneva.On Thursday,She said Tuesday's assassination of dissident lawyer Hanan al-Barassi in Benghazi "reminds us of the need for Libyans to really end this long period of crisis and division and fragmentation and impunity".