© AP/David Goldman



there are over 8.1 million registered

voters

in the 2020 election.

The swing state of Michigan is showing a high vote registration rate, according to calculations based on census and state voting data.according to the newest U.S. Census released last December.Census data shows that the state hasUnless the state's age group changed dramatically in less than a year,That makes the state's voter registration rate over 100 percent. There are aboutThat hasn't even taken into account that some of the population are immigrants who haven't been naturalized into U.S. citizens.Research by government watchdog Judicial Watch published in September alleges thatThat's aboutThe study collected the most recent registration data posted online by the states themselves.Meanwhile,That's according to an analysis of state election data. The analysis was provided by Big Data Poll to NTD's sister media, The Epoch Times. It shows that aboutIn addition,The data indicates that somebody else was trying to vote on behalf of these people.A Michigan secretary of state spokesperson told The Epoch Times that, "Ballots of voters who have died are rejected in Michigan, even if the voter cast an absentee ballot and then died before Election Day."Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads in Michigan by less than 150,000 votes.The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in the state to halt vote counting until Republican observers are granted adequate access.Michigan's GOP-led legislature is investigating allegations of election irregularities.