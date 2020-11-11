© REUTERS/Issei Kato



The number of suicides in Japan rose in October for the fourth month in a row to the, data showed on Tuesday (Nov 10), a trend activists have blamed on the economic impact of the coronavirus, on women in particular.According to preliminary police data, the total number of suicides for October was 2,153, an increase of more than 300 from the previous month and the highest monthly tally since May 2015.Cases of suicide had been falling steadily until July, activists say.Women, who are more likely to be in non-permanent employment in the retail or service industries, have been disproportionately affected by job losses.Through the ages in Japan, suicide has been a way to avoid shame or dishonour.For many years getting psychological help was stigmatised andBut when suicides hit a peak of 34,427 in 2003, alarmed policymakers drew up a comprehensive prevention programme launched in 2007.Through a combination of government and corporate efforts that included identifying at-risk groups, capping overtime and making it easier to get counseling, suicides decreased to just over 20,000 last year.Source: Reuters/kv