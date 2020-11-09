The Biden campaign warned that U.S. national security and economic interests depended on a clear signal the country would engage in a "smooth and peaceful transfer of power."
Comment: Should've thought of that before cheating.
Biden was declared the winner of the Nov. 3 election by U.S. television networks on Saturday, but Trump and his allies have made clear he does not plan to concede anytime soon.
GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, appointed to the job by Trump in 2017, has not yet determined that "a winner is clear," a spokeswoman said, delaying the Biden team's access to millions of dollars in federal funding and the ability to meet with officials at intelligence agencies and other departments.
The spokeswoman declined to say when a decision could be made.
U.S. Representative Gerry Connolly, who heads the House Subcommittee on Government Operations, said Murphy should start the process without delay.
"The Administrator plays a critical role in the peaceful transfer of power and ensuring vital government services are not disrupted. This is all the more important amid a deadly pandemic," he said.
Comment: Again, should've thought about that before cheating. But they DID think about it. They were just counting on using this as an excuse to force everyone to ignore the cheating. Won't be that easy this time.
The United States has seen other narrowly decided elections - notably in 1876 and 2000 - but this election was "not historically close", said William Antholis, a former White House official during Democrat Bill Clinton's administration who now heads the University of Virginia's Miller Center think tank.
Comment: Nope, it wasn't. It was historically fraudulent. In 2000 one state was the problem. This year it's around 7 or more, when taking into account the various irregularities, potential fraud, blatantly illegal practices, software 'glitches', etc.
Trump has little chance of flipping tens of thousands of votes through recounts, Antholis said. Legal experts said the cases the Trump campaign is bringing also are unlikely to change the outcome of the election.
Comment: The issue isn't simply recounts, and its disingenuous to suggest such a thing.
The Biden transition team already has access to federal office space at the Commerce Department, as guaranteed by the Presidential Transitions Act, but cannot access funds for salaries, consultants and travel until the GSA acts, said Martha Joynt Kumar, director of the White House Transition Project and author of a 2015 book on earlier transitions.
Biden's campaign has raised some funds for that purpose, and had a jumpstart on the transition process given the former vice president's long experience in government, she said.
Comment: Murphy is right to do so. Naturally those who want Biden to win (and who are thus more than willing to turn a blind eye to fraud or to deny it without even considering it) are incensed.
Reality check. Here is the current state of the election:
Maybe these people should take their own advice: