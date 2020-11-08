© Shutterstock



The Case of China: Producer for the World

"We should select several thousand of our most qualified personnel within the scientific and technological establishment and create conditions that will allow them to devote their undivided attention to research. Those who have financial difficulties should be given allowances and subsidies... we must create within the party an atmosphere of respect for knowledge and respect for trained personnel. The erroneous attitude of not respecting intellectuals must be opposed. All work. Be it mental or manual, is labor."

1) support multidisciplinary and fundamental research of relevance to national development;

2) Promote frontline basic research;

3) Support the cultivation of scientific talent capable of original research; and

4) Build high-quality interdisciplinary research centers.

So what can be done?

1) Regaining its lost industrial potential, with an emphasis on the machine tool sector which the west once enjoyed as a world leader



2) Regaining the lost scientific and technological capacities which the USA once had when it still valued productive thinking under the days of JFK and NASA



3) Regaining a grasp of education which values productive citizens over consumer subjects



4) Regaining control over national credit under federal banking, dirigisme and other long-term investment practices that rely on regulating Wall Street speculation and other unproductive forms of banking.

Everything hinges on the upcoming U.S. elections

In every category economic, military, diplomatic, space and beyond, two obvious paradigms are clashing represented by two opposing Americas.

there is a chance that the USA may find the moral fitness to survive by regenerating its lost industrial base and changing its behaviour in conformity with natural law.

About the Author:

Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review.