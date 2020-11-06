© Bernama



Seremban district, which will be placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) for two weeks beginning tomorrow, was hit by major floods today which wreaked havoc to the lives of residents and caused extensive damage.Many of the businesses and residents met by Bernama were devastated after their properties and business premises were inundated by floodwaters.A prayer materials and flower shop owner in Kuala Sawah, Rantau, K. Kanniamah, 48, said the flash flood, which hit her area at around 4.30 am, was the worst she had experienced in her 15 years living there."As the water reached my ankles, my first thought was of my shop and when I reached it, I saw all my products were destroyed. My losses are estimated at RM15,000," she said."I will have to close my shop for at least a day or two since most of the food is spoilt; the fridge has been flooded and all my shop documents have been destroyed. What's most sad is that the CMCO starts tomorrow, so it'll be difficult for me to restart because I've lost more than RM5,000," she said.Government retiree Norzaini Ahmad, 57, was in a state of shock over the latest flood as this is the third time she has had to face this disaster this year."I've cried so many times and have given up because this problem seems never-ending...I not only have to sustain estimated losses of nearly RM10,000 but my family and I have to once again move to an evacuation centre," she said when met at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sega Hilir relief centre.For retiree Abdul Hadi Maamor, 58, the flood is the worst since he started staying in Kampung Sega 20 years ago and he hopes the problem can be solved immediately.The flood is said to have affected 2,000 victims from 15 areas, including Seremban and Rembau districts, with a total of 77 flood victims from 16 families being moved to evacuation centres as of 4 pm.The affected areas include Kampung Datuk Mansor, Taman Happy and Taman Mok Sum, Kampung Bukit Chedang, Kampung Baru Block C Ampangan, Kampung Batu 3, Taman Angsa Mas, Kampung Siliau, Kampung Kuala Sawah, Kampung Sega Hilir, Kampung Pasir and Kampung Lingsum.Source: Bernama