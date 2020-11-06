Residents in Western Belize are experiencing excessive rains flooding.Photos and videos shared this morning with our newsroom showed that water levels at the Macal River in San Ignacio continue to rise. Businesses near the San Ignacio Market have secured their establishments and evacuated the area.Meanwhile, in Bullet Tree Falls Village, the river level is several inches away from the platform of the Salvador Fernandez Bridge.Residents in San Jose Succotz and Calla Creek are also experiencing intense flooding.The Iguana Creek Bridge has been completely submerged and flooding is also being reported in Roaring Creek Village, Cayo.