"ready to wipe his feet on the Constitution for the benefit of third parties, spitting it out, flattening it out. We are ready to talk about this issue [of impeachment]. I want to look at Parliament's actions today, because whatever decision the Constitutional Court makes, we Members of Parliament cannot level the law just because someone likes it or not."

A leading MP from Ukraine's main opposition party,f President Volodymyr Zelensky as Kiev's latest political crisis becomes more divisive.Ilya Kivaone of the group's representatives in the Ukrainian parliament, raised concerns on Wednesday about Zelensky's ongoing row with the country's Constitutional Court over a package ofSpeaking to Ukrainian TV channel NewsOne, Kiva said Zelensky isThe growing political debate comes after Zelensky brought a new bill before parliament at the end of October, aimed at "restoring public confidence in constitutional proceedings." The law wouldZelensky has also called forUkraine's anti-corruption drive results fromincluding the European Union. In return, Brussels has drafted a financial assistance package worth almost $1.5 billion (€1.2 billion).Kiva turned fire on the president's motivations, arguing that Zelensky himself had said he was responding to requests from "G7 ambassadors and partners who allegedly help the country." He also told journalists that Ukraine's current parliament "does not defend the interests of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian state, but acts as the president does, in the interests of third parties.""We are ready for dissolution of the parliament and re-election," he added.