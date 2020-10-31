© Presidential Portrait/Wikipedia



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Constitutional Court have clashed over a ruling to abolish some anti-corruption laws, as hundreds of protesters gathered in the streets of Kyiv over the decision.In its ruling, the court said the punishment for false information on an official's asset declaration, as envisioned by the laws, was too harsh.Zelenskiy proposed restoring the anti-corruption laws in question and electing new members to the Constitutional Court.In turn, the head of the court, Oleksandr Tupytskiy, told a news conference thatProtesters in Kyiv gathered in front of the court demanding the justices explain their decision. No incidents were reported at the site.Kyiv's slow progress on reforms and anti-corruption efforts has becomeThe European Union's delegation to Kyiv has warned that its financial assistance was tied to Ukraine's performance on corruption.The four judges did not recuse themselves from the case, despite calls to do so from the government and anti-corruption campaigners.