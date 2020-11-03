© Global News



"I know for sure that the demarche of the Constitutional Court is a public manifestation of a conspiracy of some of the old elites and oligarchs, against the president and the country. Because a weak president and a weak state are the keys to preserving their corrupt lifestyle."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken aim at the country's establishment, calling Constitutional Court decisions against anti-corruption legislation a "conspiracy of old elites" to help the nation's "untouchable caste."that would punish government officials for inaccurately declaring personal assets,Zelensky believes that the judges were acting in their own private interests. Zelensky wrote on his Facebook page:According to Zelensky, the court's judges, who were appointed "by the old system," are seeking to preserve the elites who "don't want to pay any bills" and "don't want to be responsible for their years of uncontrolled lifestyles."Late last Thursday,If passed, the bill would also declare the court's rulings "null and void." In response, theAside from threatening the president's bid to open up financial transparency within the government, the court's decision alsoand could lead to cuts to aid from the European Union.Elected in 2019, former comedian Zelensky ran on a platform of fighting corruption and ending the war in Donbass, which helped him defeat ex-president Petro Poroshenko.