© AP



North Korea's supreme people's assembly has introduced smoking bansto provide citizens with "hygienic living environments", state media KCNA reported.The tobacco-prohibition law aims to protect the lives and health of North Koreans by, KCNA on Thursday quoted the legislature as saying.The law stipulates that smoking is, KCNA said., according to the World Health Organization.who is frequently seen with a cigarette in hand in photographs in state media.Kim was spotted taking a cigarette break at a railway station in the southern Chinese city of Nanning in 2019 on his way to Hanoi for his second summit with US president, Donald Trump.