© Getty



Belgium has announced a return to a national lockdown as the latest coronavirus figures show it has the highest infection rate in Europe.Supermarkets can only sell essential goods andBelgium suffered one of the highest death rates in the world during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring.It now has the highest infection rate in Europe with more than half of the 2,000 beds in its intensive care units (ICU) already occupied by Covid patients.On Friday, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said the country "finds itself in a health emergency"."The pressure on our hospitals is huge," he said, while announcing the new measures, adding: "These are last-chance measures if we want to get the figures down."Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said the new lockdown "will not plunge people into isolation". There have been 1,600 infections and 8.4 deaths per 100,000 people in the last 14 days , according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.The decision is a compromise betweenduring the crisis.Belgium's death rate is second only to the Czech Republic in the EU. More than 11,300 people have died in the country of around 11.5 million.Much of Europe is battling with soaring infection rates.. Schools and workplaces remain open, but, with tighter restrictions on people's movements, though not as tough as the Belgian and French regimes.e, with public gatherings banned, most schools closed and restaurants and cafes only offering take-away service.Some protesters in masks threw objects at officers in full riot gear. Local police said 20 officers were injured and 12 people arrested.