Sweden will avoid many of the excess deaths that are now proven to come from shutting down a country.

WITHOUT TRUST

LET'S have a moment of blunt honesty: There is little doubt we are about to enter the most brutal winter this country has faced since World War Two.We're staring down a second wave of coronavirus,There is very little for many of us to look forward to, given the prospect of getting an immediately successful vaccine by year end grows ever more unlikely.The Government's worst- case scenario — published by The Spectator — imagines deaths peaking in February, withWith that bleak picture in mind, it's absolutely crucial we look to countries that have been relative success stories during this pandemic.As one of the most isolated and sparsely populated Western societies in the world, my homeland ofScotland proved over the summer that such a utopian approach is futile here.South Korea and China were able to suppress the virus with totalitarian measures not suited to freedom-loving Brits fundamentally opposed to being tracked and told what to do by the state at all times.Our Nordic neighbours in Sweden took an alternative route.They certainly didn't "let the virus rip", as critics like to suggest to try and deride the strategy, but Sweden's new normal allowed a sensible space for work and life to go on with a hearty dose of precautionary behaviour.Now eight months have passed, has the Swedish method worked?Data released by John Hopkins University on daily deaths from Covid over the last two weeks shows fatalities in Italy rising by 271 per cent, Germany up by 190 per cent and the UK by a concerning 177 per cent., having previously been advised to shield while the rest of the country builds a degree of natural immunity It's not over yet, of course.Just like every country, Sweden faces a potential second wave, with daily cases on the rise over the past fortnight.But the government there believes the voluntary nature of restrictions will create long-term compliance.Because they decided to avoid lockdown in the early days of the crisis without protecting vulnerable care homes, the country's death rate from Covid of 585 per million is relatively high — although still lower than our rate of 667 per million.That said, it's likelyThat's utter codswallop.Just look at how we have completely changed the way we've lived over the past eight months, proving we will make previously unthinkable sacrifices for the common good.But without trust from the Government and officials, I believeWhy do our decision makers and much of the media continue to find excuses to ignore Sweden's success?When it comes to corona, we have far more in common with Sweden than we do with New Zealand or China, so let's start an honest dialogue about what we can adopt.In the long-term, perhaps we will discover Sweden's greatest export to the world is no longer ABBA but a sensible alternative path to learning to live with this damn virus.