Beverly Hills police declared an unlawful assembly at the site of a rally supporting President Donald Trump.An unlawful assembly was declared by Beverly Hills police after a counter-protester reportedly got into a fight with a pro-Trump demonstrator near the Beverly Hills sign in Beverly Gardens Park, but no one was arrested, authorities said Saturday."Unlawful assembly has been declared near the Beverly Hills Sign. Avoid the area," BHPD announced shortly before 2:40 p.m. "Traffic is impacted. BHPD and mutual aid resources are on scene."The unlawful assembly was declared about half an hour after police reported another demonstration at Roxbury Memorial Park at Roxbury Drive and Olympic Boulevard.At 9:13 p.m., police reported that the Beverly Gardens Park demonstration was concluding.Hundreds, if not thousands, of Trump supporters gathered near the Beverly Hills sign on Santa Monica Boulevard, with several of them waving American flags and pro-Trump banners. The rally was promoted on social media.At least one armored police vehicle was there.Street closures were also expected on North and South Santa Monica Boulevard between North Bedford Drive and North Crescent Drive."As Election Day approaches and with the potential of increased demonstrations and protest activity across the region, the city is taking a proactive approach to ensure a safe community for residents, businesses and visitors,'' Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti said in a message to the community. "Beginning on Halloween and through election week, the Beverly Hills Police Department will be on full alert throughout the residential and business districts.''