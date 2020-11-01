Society's Child
When SNL gives up on you: Host scolded for 'irresponsibly' joking that not much will change under Biden
Sun, 01 Nov 2020 21:31 UTC
Mulaney, who hosted this week's Saturday Night Live episode, drew an angry rebuke from the Daily Beast for his opening monologue, or rather the specific part that compared the upcoming presidential election to an elderly man contest. Depending on the results, he said, "we might have the same elderly man or we might have a new elderly man."
"But just rest assured, no matter what happens, nothing much will change in the United States," he added. "The rich will continue to prosper while the poor languish. Families will be upended by mental illness and drug addiction. Jane Lynch will continue to book lots of projects."
The punchline, according to the DB, is "inexplicable" and "can only be described as deeply irresponsible," coming just three days before the vote.
People with cursory knowledge of the Joe Biden campaign may find the reaction baffling. The candidate is on the record telling rich donors that "nothing will fundamentally change" under his presidency, and he ran on a promise to return to civility. And US comedians didn't think mocking this uninspiring message was irresponsible when the remark was made public last year.
Of course, much has changed since then. Today, anything potentially damaging to Biden is presumed by virtually the entire coastal elite, the media included, to be Russian disinformation even if there is not a shred of evidence to back such a claim. Journalists who refuse to put the goal of defeating Trump above all else get tarred and feathered.
Mulaney's little outburst probably won't result in him being canceled. The DB acknowledges, after wagging its gatekeeper finger, that he "redeemed himself somewhat" by implying that President Donald Trump was a neo-Nazi. But when even comedians - "last responders" as Mulaney calls members of his profession - don't get a free pass to break partisanship, it speaks volumes.
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
- Democrat proposing to his girlfriend says he won't reveal position on adultery until after the wedding
- Democrats hiss in terror as ACB pulls out crucifix
- Off-script again: Media criticizes Trump for downplaying virus threat by not dying
- Man who agrees with the media, universities, corporations, and Hollywood thinks he's part of the resistance
- Showboating fly lands on Pence's head, steals spotlight during VP debate
- Trump absorbs COVID attack: Unlocks 'unlimited power!'
- Trump adds 'Black Lives Matter' sticker to SUV so media can't claim he's spreading COVID
- Snopes rating: The devil's lies 'mostly true'
- Womxn and non-womxn: By changing the way that people speak, we will be able to fix all the bad thoughts that exist inside people's head
- Coronavirus panics after testing positive for Trump
When I tell any Truth it is not for the sake of convincing those who do not know it but for the sake of defending those who do.
