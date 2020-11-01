© REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

South Korea has reported that 83 people have died after receiving flu shots, a week after Seoul said it would probe its mass vaccination program. The government continues to insist the deaths aren't linked to the jab.The country's public health agency, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), announced on Saturday that 83 people in total have died after participating in a free vaccination initiative billed as a way to offset potential complications from Covid-19.South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing figures provided by the KDCA. Of the total number of fatalities, 37 people were in their 70s, followed by 34 people aged 80 or older. Four deaths involved people in their 60s, while eight individuals who passed away were under 60.Health officials have repeatedly insisted that there is no evidence pointing to a direct link between the flu shots and the deaths. However, S. Earlier, the Korean Medical Association had called on Seoul to halt the program pending a full review.Concerns about the vaccination drive first emerged after it was revealed that some of the doses were exposed to room temperature while being administered to the public. However, the vaccines in question have not been linked to any of the deaths.To date, more than 11.5 million South Koreans have received a free jab under the program.