Society's Child
Too lazy to fact check, WaPo falsely reports Trump administration thinks Billie Eilish is 'destroying' US
RT
Fri, 30 Oct 2020 11:11 UTC
The paper attempted to piggyback on a Politico scoop about an internal document showing that the Trump administration had screened the political views of 274 potential celebrity contributors who were being considered for a $300 million taxpayer-funded ad campaign to "defeat despair" about the coronavirus. Critics say the PSA initiative was political in nature and that the White House wanted to use public funds to support Trump's re-election.
In its own write-up of the story, the Washington Post highlighted the "notes" attached to several of the celebrities asked to participate in the ad campaign. For example, the document said that actress Jennifer Lopez had "made a political statement during her Super Bowl performance to address Trump's immigration policies."
In an apparent attempt to highlight the political favoritism purportedly revealed by the document, WaPo also pointed to the entry for singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. But the paper's attempt at muck-raking was severely hampered by a lack of reading comprehension.
According to the Post, Eilish was described in the document as "destroying our country and everything we care about." Except it actually says the exact opposite, noting that Eilish once accused Trump of laying waste to America during a controversial performance at the Democratic National Convention in August.
"Made a political statement on gun control in 2019; will be a first time voter in 2020; not a Trump supporter, stated he 'is destroying our country and everything we care about,'" reads the full description of the singer.
Predictably, numerous outlets jumped on WaPo's sensational but extremely inaccurate anecdote and ran stories about how the US president was brooding over the destructive powers of the pop star. Apparently few bothered to read what the publicly available document actually said.
Music outlets in particular fell victim to the Washington Post's sloppy reporting job. Sites such as Complex and Billboard fired off screeching headlines detailing Trump's hatred of Eilish - inverting the truth in the most literal way possible.
Some outlets have issued corrections or quietly deleted tweets about the 'bombshell,' but incredibly, the Washington Post has yet to issue a correction to its own story.
The saga of journalistic malpractice prompted Twitter observers to speculate that even a simple Google search would have revealed that the Washington Post had misattributed Eilish's own words to the Trump administration's alleged political policing.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Project Veritas taking The New York Times to court for defamation
- The 'adults in the room' with Trump weren't adults at all
- Promises made, promises kept: Trump administration arrests more than 600 MS-13 gang members since 2017
- Put Benjamin to bed? In major move, China and Russian-led EEU bloc to convert to domestic currencies
- Ukraine's president, top court clash over anti-corruption ruling
- States mull deploying National Guard amid worries about Election Day unrest
- Twitter shuts down accounts following Israeli pressure
- Too lazy to fact check, WaPo falsely reports Trump administration thinks Billie Eilish is 'destroying' US
- FBI: Extremist threatened Trump, Obama in online posts
- High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers: study says
- South-east Queensland hit by very dangerous thunderstorms as hail up to 14cm pummels the region
- Leftists fear Trump may take Minnesota, plot post-election 'mass mobilization'
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- Can you smell what China is cooking?
- How tweet it is: Twitter backs down, unlocks Post's account - UPDATES
- The invention that forever changed the way we write
- Another possible Nova in M31
- Kyle Rittenhouse sent to Wisconsin to face charges in Kenosha protest shootings
- Dr Mike Yeadon: Three Coronavirus facts No 10's experts got wrong
- Ohio: 109 victims rescued after statewide anti-human trafficking operation
- The 'adults in the room' with Trump weren't adults at all
- Promises made, promises kept: Trump administration arrests more than 600 MS-13 gang members since 2017
- Put Benjamin to bed? In major move, China and Russian-led EEU bloc to convert to domestic currencies
- Ukraine's president, top court clash over anti-corruption ruling
- Can you smell what China is cooking?
- Brazil's Bolsonaro says fresh COVID lockdown measures are 'crazy'
- Germany planning Capital Markets Union if funding from City of London dries up with Brexit
- Will the next World Trade Organization (WTO) head impose a Gates and Davos Great Reset agenda? You betcha!
- Trump's (64 Day) post-election endgame - or, can a criminal be inaugurated president?
- Neoconservatives are flocking to Biden (and let's forget about the Iran deal)
- 'Debunking' a document nobody's heard of: NBC accused of putting up 'smokescreen' for Creepy Joe
- What motivates the US to eliminate terrorist leaders in Syria?
- Pepe Escobar: A Dem presidency means we would face The Return of The Blob
- Best of the Web: Joe Rogan Experience #1556 - Glenn Greenwald
- Trump rewrites H-1B program to help American white-collar workers
- Trump is really a third party candidate, taking first pickaxe to the foundations of the two-party US dictatorship in 170 years
- Muslims are strangely obsessed with cartoons, all the while there are very real crimes over which they should be angry at France
- Nancy Pelosi confident Biden will be president 'whatever the end count is' on Election Day
- UK Labour suspends ex-leader Corbyn on anti-Semitism 'day of shame'
- Mexicans for Trump? Amlo supporters have unlikely pick in US election
- Project Veritas taking The New York Times to court for defamation
- States mull deploying National Guard amid worries about Election Day unrest
- Twitter shuts down accounts following Israeli pressure
- Too lazy to fact check, WaPo falsely reports Trump administration thinks Billie Eilish is 'destroying' US
- FBI: Extremist threatened Trump, Obama in online posts
- High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers: study says
- Leftists fear Trump may take Minnesota, plot post-election 'mass mobilization'
- How tweet it is: Twitter backs down, unlocks Post's account - UPDATES
- Kyle Rittenhouse sent to Wisconsin to face charges in Kenosha protest shootings
- Dr Mike Yeadon: Three Coronavirus facts No 10's experts got wrong
- Ohio: 109 victims rescued after statewide anti-human trafficking operation
- New Zealanders vote 'yes' to euthanasia, 'no' to legalising cannabis
- FBI warns of 'imminent cybercrime threat to US HOSPITALS,' sending media & pundits into overdrive to blame 'Russian hackers'
- Two dead after oxygen supply booth explodes at ICU in Chelyabinsk, Russia
- So much for 'privilege'! Asian women achieve higher median income than WHITE MEN, blowing identity politics out of water
- Are we going to witness the worst national emotional meltdown in US history once this election is over?
- Twitter deletes tweet from former Malaysia PM claiming Muslims have a right to 'kill millions of French people'
- 59 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico's Guanajuato state
- West Yorkshire man 'finds loophole' in Gov's Christmas lockdown restrictions, turns his family into employees
- 'Violent' riots 'with looting' erupt in Philadelphia after police shooting - father speaks out to ask for end to of rioting - UPDATE: Philly BANS crowd control tools
- The invention that forever changed the way we write
- Scientists identify 34,000-year-old early East Asian of mixed Eurasian descent
- Flashback: A brief history of government-funded electromagnetic, informational weapons and the remote manipulation of the human brain
- The revelations of Wikileaks: No. 9 - Opening the CIA's vault
- Ancient Maya had incredibly effective water filtration system
- Inks containing lead on Egyptian papyri unveil ancient writings
- Best of the Web: Treason in America: An overview of the FBI, CIA and matters of 'National Security'
- The brilliance of ancient engineers shows in watermill complex in southern France
- Fossil footprints mark a toddler's perilous prehistoric journey
- Bronze Age herders 'less mobile than previously thought'
- Medieval plague outbreaks picked up speed over 300 years
- Indus Valley civilization earliest known producer of dairy and dairy products, according to new research.
- Huge cat found etched into desert among Nazca lines in Peru, a geoglyph from 200-100BC
- Lives of Neolithic peoples in Greece revealed in new findings from Theopetra Cave
- 12-Year-Old unearths 69-million-year old rare fossil in Canada
- Leather balls represent oldest evidence of ancient Eurasian ball game
- Early humans controlled fire to make stone tools
- Older than Giza pyramids? Millenia-old signs of life found by archeologists in Turkey
- Legendary ancient Torlonia Marbles to go on display after decades in the dark
- Roman fashion fad: Gold earring from Egypt's Fayum mummy portraits discovered in Roman city Deultum in southeast Bulgaria
- Another possible Nova in M31
- Analysis of gravitational-wave data leads to wealth of discoveries
- How Covid deaths are over-counted
- Finnish daycares built a 'forest floor', and it changed children's immune systems for the better
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Weird World of Color Perception and Adaptation: Interview with Dr. Katie Tregillus
- DNA tracks mysterious Denisovans to Tibetan cave, humans mated with two of their populations
- 'Weird little molecule' detected on Titan - never been found in any atmosphere before
- Common mutation leads to 'night owl' sleep disorder discovery
- Sprites and elves discovered in the upper atmosphere of Jupiter
- 'Super White' paint that reflects 95.5% of sunlight created
- 3% of Starlink satellites have failed so far
- 'Fireball' meteorite contains pristine extraterrestrial organic compounds
- Discovery of a new nova in M31
- How deadly is covid-19? Not very!
- NASA's SOFIA observatory discovers water spread out across Moon's sunlit surface
- New study says 'exosomes' can't be distinguished from viruses
- Best of the Web: Corruption of science: Multiple journals reject major mask study amid hints that it shows masks don't stop COVID
- Cicada-inspired waterproof surfaces closer to reality, report researchers
- 'Prewired' to see words at birth says new study
- Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft - collection maneuver was 'too successful'
- South-east Queensland hit by very dangerous thunderstorms as hail up to 14cm pummels the region
- Tropical Storm Zeta leaves 6 people dead, millions in the dark
- Greece-Turkey earthquake: Huge 7.0-magnitude tremor felt across both countries - at least 26 killed (UPDATE)
- 26-year October cold record broken in Delhi, India
- Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches
- At least 7 killed in landslide triggered by heavy rains in El Salvador, over 30 missing
- Karymsky volcano erupts emitting ashes 6 km high in Russia's far east
- Scientists estimate only 366 right whales remain on Earth
- Pit bull terrier kills deaf and mute boy in Cape Town, South Africa
- Over the past 7 days, the United States broke 3,782 low temperature records vs just the 518 max
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Ocean current disrupted Arctic Basin not freezing
- Silver Star Mountain resort in British Columbia has already recorded 32.4 inches of snow for the coming season
- 463 have died in natural disasters across Nepal since April
- Lightning kills four-year-old girl on beach in Rio das Ostras, Brazil
- World's largest hail record may be challenged by exceptionally large 8+ inches hailstones that hit Tripoli, Libya on Oct 27
- Mt. Sinabung in Indonesia erupts again, spews 2,000-meter-high volcanic ash clouds
- Historic hurricane and ice storm warnings simultaneously in effect across the southern US
- Ukrainian tourist, Egyptian guide lose limbs in rare shark attack
- Tennis ball-sized hail and flash floods as storms lash Queensland, Australia with a months' worth of rain in an hour
- Storm Molave, mightiest in 20 years, slams central Vietnam - 35 dead, 59 missing (UPDATE)
- 'Outstanding' meteor fireball explodes over northern USA
- Meteor fireballs reported over England and Japan
- Spate of 4 meteor fireballs seen over Brazil between 10 and 26 October
- Western America spots 'most amazing' meteor fireball brighter than the Moon
- Fireball meteor seen in the sky over Alaska on October 15
- Second meteor fireball seen over Puerto Rico in 4 days
- 5 asteroids buzz by Earth today, as NASA gears up for historic touchdown on asteroid Bennu
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireball recorded over Nitzanim, Israel
- Meteor fireball booms over UK as residents describe 'the best I've ever seen'
- Two meteor fireballs over south of Spain on 11-12 Oct
- Meteor fireball lights up Mexican skies and rains fire on northern states
- Meteor fireball recorded over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Bigger than an airliner: Huge asteroid hurls towards Earth's orbit
- Residents report hearing 'loud explosion' across Nottingham, UK
- Ground shaking, loud boom reported across Escambia County, Florida
- Superbolide turns night into day over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over central Spain
- Hundreds report meteor fireball blazing over Eastern US - UPDATE
- Meteor fireball over Spain on Sep. 25
- Are vaccines really "safe and effective"?
- Lab tests show risks of using CRISPR gene editing on embryos
- Mutated coronavirus strain recorded first in June causing most new infections in Europe
- Brain scans of Covid-19 patients show whole spectrum of strange, inexplicable neurological effects
- The Darwinian diet: You are what you eat
- The head of Operation Warp Speed & the Gates Foundation are pushing bioelectronics & vaccine patches
- Anthony Fauci: 40 years of lies from AZT to remdesivir
- Study finds over 80 percent of COVID-19 patients vitamin D deficient
- High fat or 'ketogenic' diets could prevent, reverse heart failure
- Flu away: Scientists baffled at disappearance of influenza...but is it really gone or just masked by Covid-19?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Death in Covid Vaccine Study - No Safety Concerns?
- Best of the Web: Singapore suspends two flu vaccines after deaths of 48 recipients in South Korea
- South Sudan confirms outbreak of vaccine-derived polio
- 'COVID social distancing and isolation': Youth suicides shoot up nearly 90% in Wisconsin's second largest county
- Scientists worry as more Americans say they'll refuse COVID-19 vaccine
- The healthcare system isn't interested in anything other than Covid... not even lung cancer
- New human salivary glands discovered
- Covid-19 study on mask-wearing efficacy rejected by journals as no one is 'brave' enough to publish results - Danish researchers
- UK's lethal lockdown toll laid bare
- 9 die after flu shots in South Korea weeks after vaccine program was suspended due to safety concerns
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- We learn faster when we aren't told what choices to make says new study
- New study says writing by hand makes kids smarter
- Epicurus on the role of suffering and pursuit of happiness
- Covid-19 infecting our DREAMS, says study - and researchers claim it hints at 'some form of SHARED MINDSCAPE'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Allure and Contagion of the Criminal Mind
- Actions to take when you dislike yourself and your life
- Extraordinary cases of children remembering their past lives and proving it
- Personality traits are associated with cognitive resilience in older adults
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
- Democrat proposing to his girlfriend says he won't reveal position on adultery until after the wedding
- Democrats hiss in terror as ACB pulls out crucifix
- Off-script again: Media criticizes Trump for downplaying virus threat by not dying
- Man who agrees with the media, universities, corporations, and Hollywood thinks he's part of the resistance
- Showboating fly lands on Pence's head, steals spotlight during VP debate
- Trump absorbs COVID attack: Unlocks 'unlimited power!'
- Trump adds 'Black Lives Matter' sticker to SUV so media can't claim he's spreading COVID
- Snopes rating: The devil's lies 'mostly true'
- Womxn and non-womxn: By changing the way that people speak, we will be able to fix all the bad thoughts that exist inside people's head
- Coronavirus panics after testing positive for Trump
Reality & Illusion
Quote of the Day
None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.
- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Recent Comments
We're in this society that seems to hate itself, seems to hate anything that's any good, seems to want everything to fail, seems to want...
I am going to make a wild guess on what they added to ink to make it more viscous. (If it was as thin as fountain pen ink, it would drip out of...
"seven-step recipe stressed the importance of medical experts and public health officials stating "concern and alarm" and predicting "dire...
We had this old fashioned goal when I grew up and Ass Action. (oops, I meant) Aff Action was always directly contrary to it. It was the properly...
How stupid and programmed can a nation get? So sorry to hear. R.C.