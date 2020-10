© WH handout/Reuters/DN Convention/Jonathan Ernst



The paper attempted to piggyback on a Politico scoop about an internal document showing that the Trump administration had screened the political views of 274 potential celebrity contributorsCritics say the PSA initiative was political in nature and that the White House wanted to use public funds to support Trump's re-election.In its own write-up of the story, the Washington Post highlighted the "notes" attached to several of the celebrities asked to participate in the ad campaign. For example, the document said that actress Jennifer Lopez had "made a political statement during her Super Bowl performance to address Trump's immigration policies."In an apparent attempt to highlight the political favoritism purportedly revealed by the document,Except it actually says the exact opposite, noting that Eilish once accused Trump of laying waste to America during a controversial performance at the Democratic National Convention in August.reads the full description of the singer.Predictably, numerous outlets jumped on WaPo's sensational but extremely inaccurate anecdote andApparently few bothered to read what the publicly available document actually said.Music outlets in particular fell victim to the Washington Post's sloppy reporting job. Sites such asandfired offinverting the truth in the most literal way possible.Some outlets have issued corrections or quietly deleted tweets about the 'bombshell,' but incredibly, theThe saga of journalistic malpractice prompted Twitter observers to speculate that