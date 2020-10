© West Yorkshire Police

Britain's national inquiry into child sex abuse has been blasted for 'cowardice' over race as it refused to look at grooming gang scandals carried out by mostly Pakistani gangs, or to hear from key witnesses.Victims of the grooming gangs and their advocates blasted the public probe, which was launched in 2015 and has so far cost taxpayers £143 million, after it emerged it would not be examining any of the notorious cases in which 'Asian' gangs have preyed on thousands of mostly white, working class girls.The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) in England and Wales has so far looked at organisations like the Church of England and the Armed Forces to investigate "what went wrong and why" with regards to "institutional failure to protect children from abuse".Instead, the probe looked at six areas of England and Wales — Bristol, Durham, St Helens, Swansea, Tower Hamlets and Warwickshire "because they represent a range of sizes, demographics and institutional practices", according to the Times.None of these regions has seen a major prosecution involving South Asian grooming gangs, noted the newspaper, reporting that the proportion of the population from Pakistani backgrounds in these areas is lower than the average in England and Wales."Every non-institutional core participant was denied permission to speak in public in the inquiry," she said, reporting that"You would imagine with a problem identified in the northern towns and cities like Rotherham and Rochdale and Middlesbrough and Halifax, you would have one of those towns included in a public inquiry looking at grooming gangs," she said, adding that: "Not one was included. So we had an area like Swansea, St Helens, Warwickshire.""This is another attempt to silence those with an alternative viewpoint based on fact and knowledge... The establishment don't want to hear that truth, they peddle out the same platitudes... They always say these are historical failures.Other figures unimpressed by the inquiry's focus include Sarah Champion, the Rotherham MP fired from Labour's front benches for highlighting the problem of Pakistani rape gangs, and Rotherham victim Sammy Woodhouse.According to the Times, Henrietta Hill QC told the hearing on its opening day that the inquiry "carefully considered the extent to which, if at all, it should focus on areas such as Rochdale, Rotherham and Oxford, all of which have attracted public attention".But the IICSA decided, according to Hill, that it would be better for the investigation to instead focus on "different areas, not least because it was intended that this was a forward-looking investigation building on analysis that's already been done"."The two weeks of oral evidence was dominated by the questioning of institutional representatives from the six areas about their safeguarding practices in relation to child exploitation by organised network," the Times said..Research by the think tank Quilliam revealed that Muslim men from South Asian backgrounds accounted for 84 per cent of gang members involved in child sexual exploitation.