"Victims and members of the public would have expected a 22-year sentence to mean that the community could have time to heal and victims would be able to get on with their lives. What we see in this case is that one of the main perpetrators is being released into the community only five years after the trial. This is clearly of enormous concern to victims in this case, especially those who gave evidence in court."

The notorious leader of a sex gang has been released from prison 17 years early.The sexual grooming gang had preyed on girls as young as 13 for at least two years, who had confided in youth workers about the abuse.Ali, 34, was then captured as part of a police investigation called Operation Chalice in 2013, and was jailed for 22 years. However, he is now reportedly set to be released on licence as early as November.Allen spoke of the issue in the Commons last week, demanding that victims of child sexual exploitation are treated better. In an open letter to local paper the Shropshire Star, she added thatFour young women, who were aged 13 to 16 when they were abused between 2007 and 2009, gave evidence to Worcester Crown Court during the trial in 2013. Mubarek's co-defendant, 27-year-old Ahdel Ali, was sentenced to 26 years in prison.