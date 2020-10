For CNN's liberal fact-checker Daniel Dale to admit that President Donald Trump was "correct" about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's fracking stance must have been a hard pill to swallow for the network.During CNN's post-debate analysis, Anderson Cooper 360° anchor Anderson Cooper pointed out that Trump went after "Biden on the issue of fracking to extract oil and gas." Cooper then showed a clip of the Trump-Biden exchange on fracking, where Biden claimed that he "" Cooper then appeared to try to lead Dale into giving the answer he wanted by saying, "Daniel, he [Biden] then later on added that he had called for an end to fracking on federal land." Dale then dropped a bomb on CNN talking heads: "." [Emphasis added.]Watch Dale's comments below:Biden had also made a jaw-dropping statement during the debate that he would " CNN tried to avoid that politically lethal statement in its debate analysis. Dale, of course, never mentioned that statement in his arbitrary nuancing of Biden's position on banning fracking.