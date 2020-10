© Expensify/Reuters/Tom Brenner



The expense report processor Expensify is doing its best to scare its 10 million customers into voting for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying anything less is "a vote against democracy" and may lead to "civil war."David Barrett, CEO of the San Francisco-based company, said in an email blasted out to all of Expensify's customers on Thursday that the US is "facing an unprecedented attack on the foundations of democracy itself."is showing that they are "comfortable standing aside and allowing our democracy to be methodically dismantled, in plain sight," he added.Barrett didn't detail how he thinks Trump is destroying democracy, saying only thatAs a provider of expense-management software, he said, "Expensify depends on a functioning society and economy. Not many expense reports get filed during a civil war."Barrett made no effort to reconcile his doomsday views on Trump with the fact thatIronically, his mass email may jeopardize that position more so than Trump's re-election. In reaction, Newsmax TV host John Cardillo saidand will never use the software again. The Hill TV host Saagar Enjeti called Barrett's emailAnother Twitter user said that, when he notified Expensify that he intends to cancel his long-time subscription, the company's response was,Barrett's email could go beyond losing some customers and alienating voters with woke capitalism. Other Twitter commenters pointed out thattweeted Aaron Ginn, co-founder of the Lincoln Network tech policy group."I love watching woke CEOs tank their companies," said another observer.Others supported Barrett's approach, however, sayinggenerated by the email controversy.CleanChoice Energy CEO Tom Matzzie, who promotes Black Lives Matter on his Twitter profile, called Barrett a "hero." Another BLM-backing entrepreneur, Thomas Fuchs of the software firm Noko, thanked Barrett and said, "I'm in the same boat - I depend on a functioning society on being able to run my business."