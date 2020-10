© Washington Examiner

Suicides have increased by nearly 90% among youths in Wisconsin's second-largest county when compared to last year."When people are lonely, it's really hard to cope," Director of Emergency Services at Journey Mental Health Center, Hannah Flanagan, said There have been 15 suicides among people under the age of 24 in Dane County as of mid-September. The county saw eight suicides among that age group in all of 2019, with the five-year average of suicides sitting at 10.One hospital in Dane County, UnityPoint Health-Meriter's Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Hospital, reported a 25% increase in July for admissions.