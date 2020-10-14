For many 'mainlanders', the thoughts of a vacation to Hawaii (or anywhere but the apartment they have been suffering in for 7 months) are heavenly. However, as the following 'rural Hawaiian' exclaims in her Twitter thread, "Hawaii is committing suicide" with its "cargo-cult level bullshit" travel restrictions.
'Mom Folding Laundry' (@Folding_Laundry) begins her righteous rant as follows:
"Guys... I cannot tell you how bad it is in Hawaii."h/t @DowdEdward
They cancelled our flight without telling us.
It took an hour to get through the new security checkpoint. A guy there (a surgeon with an exemption) was telling the people to go ahead and arrest him.
We had to check into a hotel in Oahu overnight. We can't leave the room because we are technically "quarantined."
I have to fill out paperwork AGAIN to go from one island to our own.
This is BULLSHIT.
They think tourists are coming back in 4 days???)
Hawaii has committed suicide.
We may legit have to move. This is ridiculous .
In closing, I will say this:Shut the fuck up about the "dangers of COVID."At this point, I feel like the response to covid should have been managed at the federal level. This state to state bullshit is not working.
What is happening in Hawaii is some cargo-cult level, praying to the gods for deliverance from the "plague", bullshit.
Hardly anyone is sick here.
But we are all broke.
I am a goddamn American. I am entitled to the same rights as any other American .
I'm not even kidding that there were only like 50 people on our plane to Oahu from Seattle, and one of them [a surgeon] ended up yelling at airport security to go ahead and arrest him.
The state of Hawaii is trying to detain him - even though he has surgeries to give in the morning.
This man comes to Hawaii once a month to perform surgeries.
Every month.
They keep changing the regulations for entry.
The state or Hawaii is denying their citizens ACCESS TO MEDICAL TREATMENT via their constant changing of their rules.
This doesn't even surprise me.
Many of us here in Hawaii use medical services that come from other islands, or even from the mainland.
Hawaii's ridiculously overzealous travel restrictions are going to make it so that even FEWER doctors are available to serve the citizens
The veterinarian who sees my horse normally flies in from Oahu.
Until recently, he was the ONLY equine vet serving the island.
Our only pediatric psychiatrist on island works 1/2 time on another island.
These travel restrictions are not only cumbersome, but risk lives.
[ZH: Hawaii has instigated an online 'Safe Travels Program' to track every movement in and out of the various islands]
I'm currently walking my kid through creating her own account and filling out her own paperwork online.
She is 18. So she is required to have this.
They wouldn't let me do both of us on MY phone.
She needs to do it on HER phone.
What 18yos without phones do, I do not know.
I have a doctoral degree, and struggled to figure this out.
My kid would not have figured it out without me.
The new travel requirements will trap Hawaii residents here as securely than if they were slaves.
And this is where people say I'm being hyperbolic... But at what point in the loss of your freedom do you speak up?
* * *
The thread prompted numerous sympathetic responses, included more than a few like this, signaling Trump's support is on the rise...
And finally, here is 'mom folding laundry' with some advice:
Home.
Finally.
Take my advice: do NOT come to Hawaii right now. It's an utter disaster.,
— mom folding laundry (@folding_laundry) October 12, 2020