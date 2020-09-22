O:H header
The Covid lockdown was ostensibly instituted to both "flatten the curve" and save lives, all evidence showing it succeeded in neither. What it has done instead is increase deaths and have a massively devastating effect on multiple levels of society. The economy, public health, education, the very social fabric of communities - all have been negatively impacted by the misguided (or devious) lockdown.

On this episode of Objective:Health, we talk about the true cost of the Covid lockdown including suicides, domestic violence, mental health, delayed medical procedures and more. Join us for a scintilating conversation on how the "great reset" is leaving us all much worse off.


Running Time: 00:36:45

Download: MP3 — 33.7 MB