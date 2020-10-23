© John Lower/Harvard University/PA Science editor



There is more that comes with older age than greying hair and wrinkled skin. When humans reach their later years, they favour more established friends and their social circle is pared down.Now, for what appears to be the first time, scientists have seen the same behaviour in another species. More than two decades of observations of chimpanzees reveal that older males choose to hang out with their long-term friends at the expense of other relationships."What we've shown is that chimpanzees and humans share the same pattern of social ageing," said Zarin Machanda, a primatologist at Tufts University in Massachusetts. "We know that, and we see the same thing here in chimpanzees."Working with Alexandra Rosati, of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and others, Machanda classified the chimps' relationships depending on the amount of time they sat with others and groomed them. They then rated the various pairings as mutual friendships, where both chimps seemed to enjoy the relationship; one-sided friendships, where one chimp was more keen to be friends than the other; and non-friendships, where neither chimp showed interest in the other.When the scientists looked at the patterns of friendships, they found that theAnother trait seen in older humans was also spotted in the chimps."They show a shift towards more positive behaviour," Machanda said.The observations have left the researchers puzzled. According to an idea in psychology known as socioemotional selectivity theory, or SST, older humans prefer more positive relationships because they are aware time is running out. But many primatologists argue that chimpanzees lack the human sense of mortality, suggesting something else is driving the behaviour.According to Machanda, the findings - published in Science - show that a sense of future time is not necessary for social circles to shrink with age, and other factors may underpin the behaviour in humans and chimps.Given the similar behaviour between chimps and humans, Prof Joan Silk, an anthropologist at Arizona State University, said it may have arisen in humans before they evolved modern cognitive skills and the ability to mull over future events., she said.Or as Machanda put it: "They could just be very happy together."