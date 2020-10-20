© Twitter / @hungrybowtie

Demonstrators in Portland vandalized the office of the local police union and torched a billboard that expressed support for law enforcement, amid ongoing unrest in the Oregon city that has stretched for months.Protesters marched to the Portland Police Association (PPA) building on Monday night as they chanted "No justice, no peace." The building, which had been boarded up after being repeatedly attacked by rioters during previous demonstrations, was then defaced with graffiti.The mob then turned their attention to a nearby billboard which expressed support for local law enforcement. Protesters splattered paint on the placard before setting it on fire. The billboard, which read, "Wake up America! Thank you Portland Police Bureau," had been paid for by a local outlet, PT News.Police arrived at the scene and warned protesters not to light fires and to stay out of the street, saying criminal activity would lead to arrest.Earlier this month, rioters pulled down statues of Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln as part of an 'Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage' protest. Demonstrators also smashed the windows of local businesses. Police declared the assembly unlawful and made several arrests.Portland has been rocked by months of near-continuous nightly protests, with many devolving into violence and vandalism. Numerous businesses, government offices and city landmarks have been attacked by demonstrators, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May.