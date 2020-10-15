© Heidi Lee

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned China that its "coercive diplomacy," repressive measures in Hong Kong and detention of Uighur Muslims are counterproductive for itself and the rest of the world.Trudeau took aim at Beijing's record as he marked the 50th anniversary of Canada establishing diplomatic ties with China.Canada's ambassador to China obtained "virtual consular access" to Spavor and Kovrig over the weekend, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said Saturday.Canada will work with "like-minded nations around the world, to impress upon China that its approach to internal affairs and global affairs is not on a particularly productive path for itself or for all of us," he added.In response to Trudeau's comments, Beijing said Meng's arrest was "real arbitrary detention and coercive diplomacy", and accused the Canadian government of "hypocrisy and weakness" during a foreign ministry briefing Wednesday.