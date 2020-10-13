Shocked reporter says NO one showed in support of Biden and Harris at their in event in Arizona.



No signs. Nothing. 😄🤣



pic.twitter.com/DRHoZU5pqB — Go Trump 🇺🇸 (@GKeile) October 11, 2020

An Arizona FOX 10 reporter was stunned this past week when NO ONE came out to see Joe Biden AND Kamala Harris outside the Heard Museum in Phoenix.The election is less than 4 weeks away and they have NO momentum!There's really not much to see. It's kind of boring out here. It's not your typical presidential campaign event. We don't see people campaigning outside. We don't see signs or not much of what's going on.