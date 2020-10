© Twitter



The government is expected to announce a new 'three tier' set of covid restrictions on Monday

Leicester Square crowd dispersed by police

Party-goers were filmed dancing for a second night in a row in large crowds in central London after being kicked out of pubs and bars under the 10pm curfew.Footage shared on social mediaand social distancing measures put in place by the Government were not being followed.In another video taken in Peckham, a large crowd took to the streets and people were filmed playing an impromptu game of cricket in the middle of the road.James Jones, a documentary maker who caught the game on video, told PA: "My guess was that it had recently started as everyone was kicked out of the local pubs and bars."I was there for about 10 minutes and it was still going strong."Mr Jones, himself from Peckham, said that the game felt like a "moment of joy"."Obviously on social media people are projecting all sorts of views onto it."Being there, it felt like a very sweet and exuberant moment of joy. And we could all do with some more joy at the moment!"and crowds lining the streets, dancing and drinking.aimed at curbing a second wave of the virus.Yesterday similar scenes were filmed in Leicester Square in London.Footage taken on Friday night showed groups of men and women dancing in the middle of the square.London Mayor Sadiq Khan posted on Twitter today: "We live in a time when the simple act of wearing a mask could save countless lives."Think about that for a moment. The choices we make every day have serious consequences in the real world."Be a hero. Wear a mask.On Friday afternoon Mr Khan told LBC that tighter restrictions for London were 'inevitable' next week. The Mayor warned the virus is "accelerating in every part of London."The latest ONS figures show coronavirus is spreading fastest among teenagers and people in their early 20s.