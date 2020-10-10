© Global Look Press / Fabian Sommer

Thousands of people marched through central Berlin protesting the lockdown measures taken by the German government due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which they sayA loose column of demonstrators stretched along several major streets of the German capital as they slowly walked from Konrad Adenauer Square in the western part of the city to the Victory Column in the central Tiergarten Park and near the iconic Brandenburg Gate.displayed on a large banner that a group of protesters marching at the helm of the procession were carrying. Apart from that, there were hardly any signs, as the organizers urged them to leave all flags, banners, and even clothing with slogans printed on it at home.of the coronavirus [pandemic]the organizers said in a statement ahead of the march.The protesters say the situation with the virus merits a broader public discussion andThe organizers initially expected up to 20,000 to turn out for the march. According to the police, the actual number was significantly lower,Still, 200 officers were deployed to maintain order.The march went ahead peacefully, as there were no reports of incidents during the demonstration. However, on the sidelines of the protest, police arrested Attila Hildmann, a controversial "vegan influencer". The reasons for his arrest are unclear.Hildmann attended the march without a mask and chanted political slogans. German media said he compared the lockdown measures in Germany with the infamous Guantanamo prison when police asked him to put a mask on.In contrast to many other rallies held by lockdown opponents in Germany, the protesters apparently decided to stick to social distancing rules, as many were seen wearing masks, while the organizers urged participants to keep a 1.5-meter distance between each other.amid the rising number of new infections.That protest saw multiple clashes between demonstrators and police, and ended up with a group of far-right radicals and particularly disgruntled protesters attempting to "storm" the national parliament building.Although the would-be assailants only managed to briefly occupy the stairs leading to the entrance, the incident sparked a nationwide stir and was vehemently condemned by politicians from across the political spectrum.