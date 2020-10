© revolvernews



David Kramer, the John McCain aide who leaked the discredited Christopher Steele dossier on President Trump, testified in a libel case that he spread the unsubstantiated anti-Trump material all over Washington during the presidential transition.



Mr. Kramer, a former State Department official and a Trump detractor, leaked dossier material to the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post's Fred Hiatt, CNN's Carl Bernstein, National Public Radio, McClatchy news service and others, he said.

Scott Carpenter is the director of free expression at Google Ideas where he drives implementation of the team's overall strategy to make online repressive censorship irrelevant. Prior to joining Google, Carpenter founded and directed Project Fikra as the Keston family fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, where he remains an adjunct scholar.

Infamously biased anti-Trump Tech behemoth Google sponsors a project known as Jigsaw whose main purpose is to develop Artificial Intelligence capabilities to censor so-called "hate speech" online. Of course, hate speech is weakly defined, and almost always ends up casting a wide net. Inevitably, those censored tend to be Trump supporters concerned with law and order, fighting open borders, and ending America's wars. The man who runs Jigsaw, Jared Cohen, is a veteran of Hillary Clinton's State Department. Cohen made a name for himself in developing digital strategies to advance American national security objectives.

Jigsaw, a technology incubator within Alphabet, says it has developed a new tool for web publishers to identify toxic comments that can undermine a civil exchange of ideas. Starting Thursday, publishers can start applying for access to use Jigsaw's software, called Perspective, without charge.



"We have more information and more articles than any other time in history, and yet the toxicity of the conversations that follow those articles are driving people away from the conversation," said Jared Cohen, president of Jigsaw, formerly known as Google Ideas.

Hayden has a long history of making misleading and outright false statements, and by the estimation of many lawyers, likely committed countless felonies during the Bush administration. It is something of a wonder that someone responsible for so many reprehensible acts is now considered a totally above-the-fray, honest commentator on all issues intelligence.

The brutal killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis has provoked an outpouring of anger and rage that the United States has not seen since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. more than fifty years ago. Our democracy is being tested as never before in the memory of most living Americans. We will not overcome this crisis and begin to heal our divided nation unless the four police officers responsible for the killing of George Floyd are prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and unless America commits itself fully to the principles of racial justice and equality for all citizens.



The NED's mission of supporting people around the world who are fighting for democracy is

based upon the same values of freedom and human equality that inspired the movement for civil rights that ended the Jim Crow system of legalized racial segregation and discrimination in the United States. Those values are rooted in the American creed, and it was by appealing to them that the civil rights movement achieved its historic breakthrough. But much more needs to be done to carry forward the struggle to end racism. By doing so, we will be more united and stronger as a country.

The similarity between the Atlanticist-backed Belarus riots and the way the organized ANTIFA and BLM protests operate in the United States is impossible to ignore. Indeed, many of the Color Revolution experts currently fixated on Belarus have explicitly made this comparison in relation to the United States. The Transatlantic Democracy Working Group is a deeply anti-Trump so-called "bipartisan" group that is essentially a Who's Who of every influential Color Revolution regime-change NGO in the World.

Many have noticed theoretical parallels and similarities between how US State Department and associated Atlanticist NGOs run color revolutions in foreign countries, and the sustained operations targeted against Trump in the United States. The case of George Kent — and many others to be exposed in this series — demonstrates that these similarities are not merely theoretical — they literally involve the same people! The very same people running cover revolution operations in Ukraine and Eastern Europe have been using the very same playbook to overturn 2016 and destroy the legitimacy of President Trump's election.



And guess who runs the Belarus station at the State Department? If you guessed star never Trump impeachment witness George Kent, the "color revolution professional," you might be right.

And there we have it, folks — Norm Eisen, former Obama Ethics Czar, Ambassador to Czechoslovakia during the "Velvet Revolution," key counsel in impeachment effort against Trump, and participant in the ostensibly bi-partisan election war games predicting a contested election scenario unfavorable to Trump — just happens to be a Color Revolution expert who literally wrote the modern "Playbook" in the explicitly acknowledged tradition of Color Revolution Godfather Gene Sharp's "From Dictatorship to Democracy."



Before we turn to the contents of Norm Eisen's Color Revolution manual, full title "The Democracy Playbook: Preventing and Reversing Democratic Backsliding," it will be useful to make a brief point regarding the term "democracy" itself, which happens to appear in the title of Gene Sharp's book "From Dictatorship to Democracy" as well.



Just like the term "peaceful protestor," which, as we pointed out in our George Kent essay is used as a term of craft in the Color Revolution context, so is the term "democracy" itself. The US Government launches Color Revolutions against foreign targets irrespective of whether they actually enjoy the support of the people or were elected democratically. In the case of Trump, whatever one says about him, he is perhaps the most "democratically" elected President in America's history. Indeed, in 2016 Trump ran against the coordinated opposition of the establishments of both parties, the military industrial complex, the corporate media, Hollywood, and really every single powerful institution in the country.



He won, however, because he was able to garner sufficient support of the people — his true and decisive power base as a "populist." Precisely because of the ultra democratic "populist" character of Trump's victory, the operatives attempting to undermine him have focused specifically on attacking the democratic legitimacy of his victory.



In this vein we ought to note that the term "democratic backsliding," as seen in the subtitle of Norm Eisen's book, and its opposite "democratic breakthrough" are also terms of art in the Color Revolution lexicon. We leave the full exploration of how the term "democratic" is used deceptively in the Color Revolution context (and in names of decidedly anti-democratic/populist institutions) as an exercise to the interested reader. Michael McFaul, another Color Revolution expert and key anti-Trump operative somewhat gives the game away in the following tweet in which the term "democratic breakthrough" makes an appearance as a better sounding alternative to "Color Revolution." Revolver News

it is rather odd that the commission would have one chair, Fahrenkopf, who co-founded NED and who still sits on the board of IRI, which he also co-founded, and another Chair, Kenneth Wollack, who previously ran NDI.

From the failedattempt against Trump, to biased moderatorof Vice President Pence, to theridiculous and politically motivated effort to force a "virtual debate" on Biden's behalf, patriotic Americans have caught on to the fact thatThis clear bias has justifiably led many observers to wonder what is wrong with the Presidential Debate Commission. Just yesterday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out the Commission directly:Kayleigh's characterization of the Commission is of course correct. However, its corruption and bias goes beyond the simple fact that it's in the tank for Joe Biden.is both a co-founder and current board member of theThe IRI was run by Never Trump neoconservativefor decades.at the center of the Russia Hoax.At first glance, it might appear as though Fahrenkopf's Republican Party membership, combined with his board membership at the International Republican Institute, lends him, and by extension the Debate Commission, some semblance of balance.The Debate Commission's board has a Republican Co-Chair and a Democrat co-Chair, creating the appearance of fairness and bipartisanship. Nothing could be further from the truth.A Debate Commission consisting of John McCain and Hillary Clinton would be technically bipartisan, but it would not be balanced when it comes to Trump and his supporters. Globalist Republicans and globalist Democrats have far more in common with each other than they do with Trump.Our choice of John McCain in this example was not arbitrary. As it turns out, the late Senator John McCain served as the Chairman of the Board of the International Republican Institute for 25 years.Just months before he died, John McCain took to Twitter to scold the Trump Administration for allegedly defunding the organization.The Washington Post article in the above tweet reveals thatwas furious that Trump would dare to "downscale" a "democracy promotion event" at the State Department.Perhaps McCain was just standing up for his friendThat the currentoffers insight into just what kind of Republican he is and what sort of balance his Chairmanship really provides — in reality it weighs the scales even more heavily against Trump.Fahrenkopf's colleagues on the IRI board includeThis does not exactly inspire confidence for Trump supporters. By now, it is very clear exactly the type of Republican this organization caters to.One of Fahrenkopf's colleagues on the IRI board is especially outrageous — a man by the name of David Kramer.Kramer was an aide to the late Senator John McCain. He is most notorious for spreading the completely discredited Steele Dossier that served as the basis for the Russia Hoax.Prior to his role at IRI,In the following clip, Kramer offers some additional insight on where he stands politically. He notes that Freedom House was founded to fight four "isms" —used to refer to the position of people like President Trump and the majority of the American people who reject the Bush-McCain foreign policy of forever wars and democracy promotion. That Kramer would conflate this position with nazism and communism is quite remarkable.We could go into quite a bit more on this maniacally unhinged globalist, but for now we will turn to another recent member of IRI's board named Scott Carpenter:For those unfamiliar, "Google Ideas" is the precursor too censor so-called "toxic hate speech" online. Revolver briefly covered the Jigsaw program and itsin a recent piece as follows:has more on Jigsaw:Carpenter's name no longer appears on IRI's listing of board members. His official Twitter page now lists his current title as Managing Director at Jigsaw. To get a sense of what this (former?) board member of the International Republican Institute and current managing director of Google's AI tool to censor "hate speech" thinks about Trump, see the following tweet."Bipartisan" opposition to Trump, just as we suspected. Here is another instructive tweet, retweeted and endorsed by Carpenter.This consummate Deep State operativethat he lied about both to foreign leaders and to the American people. From theWhile we don't know whether Scott Carpenter is still on the board of IRI, we do know that he, and is therefore entirely dependent on it for its funding. The NED is one of the major NGO arms advancing US Government objectives abroad, particularly by supporting the Color Revolution regime change model.This provides more context to NED and Scott Carpenter's approving quote of former CIA Director Hayden.but it couldn't keep from weighing in on the death of George Floyd as BLM and Antifa terrorists were burning down Minneapolis.The current President of the, the grant subsidiary of NED, fully concurs.whose Vice President recently had this say about President Trump:Prior to his employment at the German Marshall Fund, Twining distinguished himself as a legislative aide for arch-neoconservative and Trump nemesis Senator John McCain!By now we have a good idea of what the IRI is about, and have gained a deeper sense of just what a scandal it is that theThe IRI is deeply and intimately associated with one of Trump's most vicious rivals, whose board members have promoted the discredited Steele dossier and are openly supporting Biden on Twitter.IRI's official stated position on the George Floyd issue is directly in keeping with the rhetorical narratives fueling the Antifa and BLM fires that are part and parcel of the Color Revolution against Trump.But the story is actually much bigger and more sinister than even the above would suggest. Indeed, the IRI and the Debate Commission are not merely partisan.to the IRI and its parent NGO, the National Endowment for Democracy.Both the IRI and the NED function primarily as organizations to promote Color Revolutions abroad.The IRI is clearly a Color Revolution outfit, as it is one of the most prominent United States government-linked NGOs tasked with providingRudimentary research on the IRI — or even a brief scroll through its Twitter feed — reveals its obsession with such efforts overseas. Here is a representative tweet from IRI President Twining.whose combination of a contested election scenario and massive "peaceful protests" bears all the hallmarks of a Color Revolution, is revealing. We urge readers to read Revolver's first Color Revolution installment,or further context:In his tweet above, Twining favorably quotes David Kramer, his fellow board member at IRI who shopped the Steele Dossier. Kramer once served in a diplomatic post in Eastern Europe.Revolver's Color Revolution thesis explainsbetween State Department officials focused on Eastern Europe and key never-Trump operatives — fromThey are running an Eastern European-style Color Revolution against Trump becauseused to deploying the same strategies and tactics against target regimes in Eastern Europe.Note the namein the above Belarus Tweet. Michael McFaul is yet another professional covered in Revolver's previous reports. Also note the wording of the title of the NBC News piece referenced in the Tweet:McFaul elucidated precisely what he meant by a "democratic breakthrough" in a deleted tweet that was perhaps too honest about his intentions.If you are still unconvinced that IRI and its parent NGO, the National Endowment for Democracy aren't principally Color Revolution outfits, consider these passages from the Senate Subcommittee on European Affairs from July 29, 1999. In this remarkable exchange,the role of organizations like IRI, NED, and IRI's sister NGO, NDI in the "democracy promotion" process.from Soros Foundation representative Fox, who details the IRI-NDI operational procedures to BidenContinuing along this line, Fox complains that the resources devoted to Color Revolution NGOs like NED and IRI in Croatia have not yet been deployed in Serbia (Spoiler Alert: "Otpor!" ).It is worth noting that in Color Revolution craft, the terms "democracy" and "democratization," like the term "peaceful protest," are actually terms of art. As McFaul's own tweet suggests,Here is additional insight on how and why these people use the word "democracy," taken from the third installment of Revolver's Color Revolution series:We conclude this installment by returning to the key subject of the piece, Debate Commission Co-Chair and Co-Founder Frank Fahrenkopf.Prior to his appointment as Co-Chair of the Commission on Presidential debates, Wollack served as President of the National Democratic Institute (NDI). Like the IRI, the NDI is also an NGO whose purpose is to aid "democracy" efforts overseas —Although the IRI is staffed mostly with Republicans and NDI mostly with Democrats, theas two of the four core grantees of the National Endowment for Democracy , which is itself a major umbrella group responsible for aiding Color Revolution efforts. In fact, Debate Commission Co-Chair and Co-Founderand served as board member and vice chair from 1983-1993.What does all of this mean? For one,In fact, Fahrenkopf co-founded the Commission on Presidential Debates with Paul Kirk, who, like Wollack, had previously served as President of NDI.This connection becomes positively explosive, however, when one considers it within the context of Revolver's thesis thatThe same people, the same networks, and the same institutions tasked with Color Revolutions abroad are the key players in deploying the same strategiesAs we have shown in this fourth installment of the series, these biased debates are literally being run by the people and institutions tasked with revolutionary propaganda efforts abroad — and this is just the tip of the iceberg. Stay tuned.