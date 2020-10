© REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov



© REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Kyrgyzstani president accepts PM's resignation, fires entire government & promises to quit in near future

© REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov



Former Kyrgyzstani President Almazbek Atambayev has reportedly survived an assassination attempt, which injured one person. It came as his successor, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, ordered a state of emergency in Bishkek over mass protests.She also posted a video, in which Atambayev accuses some security officials and members of rival "clans" of trying to assassinate him while saying he got the information about the plot in advance.A video published on Twitter by a local journalist also allegedly shows the moment when an unknown assailant draws a pistol and fires at ex-president's car as it drives through a busy crossing crowded with people in the nation's capital of Bishkek.According to some reports, Atambayev's bodyguard was injured in the incident.Toktogaziev was taking part in an opposition march together with Atambayev's backers when they clashed with Zhaparov's supporters. The rival opposition groups reportedly threw stones at each other. Several shots were also allegedly heard. In a video published on Telegram, Toktogaziev can be seen being carried away by his fellow demonstrators. He fell unconscious and was rushed to hospital, according to a tweet by a Kyrgyzstani MP, Elvira Surabaldieva.Kyrgyzstan has been engulfed in mass protests, and disorder, since October 6. Riots broke out after the opposition failed to recognize the results of the parliamentary elections. During the initial gatherings, demonstrators briefly seized the parliament and the presidential administration, and set free several former high-ranking officials, including ex-president Almazbek Atambayev and former MP Sadyr Zhaparov.The latest crisis has forced the entire Kyrgyzstan government to resign. The Kyrgyz Central Elections Committee declared the latest parliamentary election results null and void and said a new vote should be held. In an emergency session on October 6, the parliament approved Zhaparov as prime minister.Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed a decree in Bishkek to dissolve the entire government.The decision follows days of unrest after disputed elections.According to the decree, signed on Friday in the capital, members of the government will continue to serve until a new one is formed.The resignation and dissolution come after protests and violence in the capital, following the disputed parliamentary elections, which took place on October 4. In the days following the vote, hundreds of people were injured in clashes with security forces, and demonstrators stormed the White House, the presidential office building. Protesters also secured the release from prison of Kyrgyzstan's former President Almazbek Atambayev. On October 6, the Kyrgyzstani Central Election Committee invalidated the results of the parliamentary elections.In an appeal to the nation, Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov announced on Friday morning that he himself is ready to resign, once he has completed the appointment of a new prime minister and government."I intend to legitimize the ongoing personnel changes," Jeenbekov said.The future of Kyrgystan's leadership is up in the air,The selection was disputed by some opposition politicians, who intend to elect their own prime minister and have demanded the impeachment of President Jeenbekov.On Friday afternoon, Jeenbekov announced that the country would enter a state of emergency, and military checkpoints would be set up around the capital.