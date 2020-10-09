Puppet Masters
Kyrgyzstani ex-president survives 'assassination attempt', President dissolves government, state of emergency declared
RT
Fri, 09 Oct 2020 13:22 UTC
Atambayev's car came under fire, his aide, Kunduz Zholdubaeva, said in a Facebook post, on Friday, adding that the politician escaped unharmed. She also posted a video, in which Atambayev accuses some security officials and members of rival "clans" of trying to assassinate him while saying he got the information about the plot in advance.
A video published on Twitter by a local journalist also allegedly shows the moment when an unknown assailant draws a pistol and fires at ex-president's car as it drives through a busy crossing crowded with people in the nation's capital of Bishkek.
According to some reports, Atambayev's bodyguard was injured in the incident.
Toktogaziev was taking part in an opposition march together with Atambayev's backers when they clashed with Zhaparov's supporters. The rival opposition groups reportedly threw stones at each other. Several shots were also allegedly heard. In a video published on Telegram, Toktogaziev can be seen being carried away by his fellow demonstrators. He fell unconscious and was rushed to hospital, according to a tweet by a Kyrgyzstani MP, Elvira Surabaldieva.
Earlier on Friday, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov imposed a state of emergency in the capital that is expected to last until October 21. The Kyrgyzstan government's general staff was ordered to send in troops and military equipment to the city to establish checkpoints "to prevent armed clashes, maintain public order and protect civilians." Meanwhile, authorities are also expected to introduce a curfew in the city.
Kyrgyzstan has been engulfed in mass protests, and disorder, since October 6. Riots broke out after the opposition failed to recognize the results of the parliamentary elections. During the initial gatherings, demonstrators briefly seized the parliament and the presidential administration, and set free several former high-ranking officials, including ex-president Almazbek Atambayev and former MP Sadyr Zhaparov.
Atambayev was sentenced to 11 years in prison on charges of corruption and abuse of power in June, while Zhaparov served a similar prison sentence for taking a Kyrgyzstani governor "hostage" during an opposition rally back in 2013.
The latest crisis has forced the entire Kyrgyzstan government to resign. The Kyrgyz Central Elections Committee declared the latest parliamentary election results null and void and said a new vote should be held. In an emergency session on October 6, the parliament approved Zhaparov as prime minister.
Kyrgyzstani president accepts PM's resignation, fires entire government & promises to quit in near future
dissolve the entire government. He also accepted the resignation of premier Kubatbek Boronov. The decision follows days of unrest after disputed elections.
According to the decree, signed on Friday in the capital, members of the government will continue to serve until a new one is formed.
The resignation and dissolution come after protests and violence in the capital, following the disputed parliamentary elections, which took place on October 4. In the days following the vote, hundreds of people were injured in clashes with security forces, and demonstrators stormed the White House, the presidential office building. Protesters also secured the release from prison of Kyrgyzstan's former President Almazbek Atambayev. On October 6, the Kyrgyzstani Central Election Committee invalidated the results of the parliamentary elections.
In an appeal to the nation, Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov announced on Friday morning that he himself is ready to resign, once he has completed the appointment of a new prime minister and government.
"I intend to legitimize the ongoing personnel changes," Jeenbekov said. "After legitimate heads of executive authorities are approved, and the country heads along the path of legality, I am ready to leave the post of President of the Kyrgyz Republic."
The future of Kyrgystan's leadership is up in the air, with two distinct opposition groups creating their own coordinating councils. On the evening of October 6, the country's parliament met in emergency session, and approved the candidacy of opposition figure Sadyr Zhaparov for prime minister. The selection was disputed by some opposition politicians, who intend to elect their own prime minister and have demanded the impeachment of President Jeenbekov.
On Friday afternoon, Jeenbekov announced that the country would enter a state of emergency, and military checkpoints would be set up around the capital.
