The Kyrgyzstani unrest has parallels with both recent demonstrations in Belarus - where the opposition refused to recognize the outcome of the presidential election held in August - and the 2014 Maidan uprising in Kiev, as protesters set up tents on Bishkek's Ala-Too Square.

Demonstrators in Kyrgyzstan have broken into the White House - the seat of presidential and parliamentary power - in the capital Bishkek,Protesters have "captured" the White House, Sputnik Kyrgyzstan confirmed just after 3:30am local time, accompanied by photos of the compound.The palace was stormed, with angry opposition activists denouncing this weekend's parliamentary election as stolen, and accusing the government of intimidation and buying votes.Atambayev Sr was released from jail after his supporters surrounded the building following the storming of the White House.President Sooronbay Jeenbekov called on the organizers of the protests to be prudent, adding that he remains in Bishkek, according to his press secretary.Party spokesman Adilet Sultanaliev took to Twitter to call upon the other three parties that cleared the threshold to follow Birimdik's example. Asylbek Jeenbekov, younger brother of President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, is a Birimdik member.Kyrgyzstan is a Central Asian state that gained independence in 1991, after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.His successor, Kurmanbek Bakiyev, fled the country five years later.Jeenbekov came to power in 2017, as the chosen successor of Almazbek Atambayev, but quickly fell out with his mentor. Atambayev was charged with corruption and sentenced to 11 years in prison back in August.A large rally at the city's central Ala-Too Square. But after dark footage emerged from Bishkek showing demonstrators trying to break the gates to the parliament's inner grounds. Some of them climbed the fence and tossed stones at the building.Police intervened to draw crowds away from the parliament, using tear gas and flashbang grenades. There have so far been no reports of any arrests being made.They demanded a new and fair election to be held.It was the dirtiest election the country had ever seen, Altynbek Sulaymanov, the leader of the opposition Bir Bol party told the local media, adding that Kyrgyzstan brought shame on itself before the whole world. A new election should be staged without the participation of the pro-government parties, he insisted.Despite mass arrests, thousands have been taking to the streets in the capital Minsk and other cities on weekends for two months now. However, the Belarusian authorities are so far reluctant to give in to the pressure.