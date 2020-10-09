© Susan Welsh/AP



"Today's action to identify the financial sector and sanction eighteen major Iranian banks reflects our commitment to stop illicit access to U.S. dollars. Our sanctions programs will continue until Iran stops its support of terrorist activities and ends its nuclear programs. Today's actions will continue to allow for humanitarian transactions to support the Iranian people."

The targeted banks are: Amin Investment Bank, Bank Keshavarzi Iran, Bank Maskan, Bank Refah Kargaran, Bank-e Shahr, Eghtesad Novin Bank, Gharzolhasaneh Resalat Bank, Hekmat Iranian Bank, Iran Zamin Bank, Karafarin Bank, Khavarmianeh Bank, Mehr Iran Credit Union Bank, Pasargad Bank, Saman Bank, Sarmayeh Bank, Tosee Taavon Bank, Tourism Bank, and the Islamic Regional Cooperation Bank.

"They are directed at the regime and its corrupt officials that have used the wealth of the Iranian people to fuel a radical, revolutionary cause that has brought untold suffering across the Middle East and beyond.



"Our maximum economic pressure campaign will continue until Iran is willing to conclude a comprehensive negotiation that addresses the regime's malign behavior."

Washington has blacklisted virtually all of Iran's financial sector, striking an economy already hit hard by U.S. sanctions.imposed by President Donald Trump's administration since the United States pulled out of a 2015 nuclear pact between Tehran and world powers.U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said inHowever, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States of targeting Iran's "remaining channels to pay for food & medicine" in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic."Iranians WILL survive this latest of cruelties," heThe Treasury Department statement saidSome of the institutions had been covered by previous designations, but the move on October 8 places them all under the same authority covering Iran's entire financial sector.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said