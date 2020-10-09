bojo mask
© Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London, Britain October 5, 2020.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain would take back "full control of our money, our borders and our laws" on Jan. 1 when a status-quo transition arrangement with the European Union ends.

"This country has not only left the European Union but on January 1 we will take back full control of our money, our borders and our laws," he told parliament, repeating a mantra that helped him win an election last year.