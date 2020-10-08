Recall, Joe Biden was in a January 5, 2017 secret Oval Office meeting discussing General Flynn's phone calls with Russian Ambassador Kislyak with Obama, Yates, Comey, Rice and Brennan and 7 days later he sought to unmask Flynn.
Then-Vice President Joe Biden sought to unmask General Flynn on January 12, 2017 — the same day David Ignatius published his WaPo article about Flynn's communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
The criminal investigation into Biden also includes his actives in the Ukraine.
"Ukrainian witnesses are cooperating," says Paul Sperry.
House investigators on Tuesday joined the Senate in asking the FBI to look into the Biden's criminal history.
President Trump on Wednesday accused Biden, Hillary and Obama of leading a "treasonous plot" and said Biden shouldn't even be allowed to run for president.
Last week the Senate released a report on the Bidens and notably Hunter Biden's actions while his dad was Obama's Vice President. FOX News reported:
"I look at Hunter Biden today, where he stole millions of dollars, stole millions," Trump claimed. "His father should leave the campaign because his father was in on it."Will the 'active investigation' be used to hide documents?
He added: "His father knew everything."
The president was referring to an interim report released by Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees on their months-long joint investigation into the younger Biden's role on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, as well as his alleged "extensive and complex financial transactions." According to the report, an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden, Rosemont Seneca Thornton, "received $3.5 million in a wire transfer" from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of the Russian capital.
Comment: Biden is clearly as corrupt as they come. But don't expect the 'never Trumpers' to believe it. Or even care.
