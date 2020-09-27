© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump Jr. slammed the media for largely ignoring the damning revelations from the GOP-led Senate report on Hunter Biden's foreign financial ties.None of the revelations, however, were given much coverage by many of the major news networks.CNN and all three nightly news programs on ABC, CBS and NBC avoided the subject. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was the only host on the network to address the Senate report but spent those roughly two minutes of coverage downplaying it.Trump Jr. blasted the lack of coverage of the Senate report, suggesting a stark double standard between himself and the former VP's son.Trump Jr. was likely referring to the infamous Trump Tower meeting with Russian nationals that he attended during the 2016 election that was intensely scrutinized by both the Mueller investigation and the mainstream media.The news outlets that did cover the Hunter Biden report, however, portrayed the Senate Republicans' findings as if there were no new revelations.The New York Times ran the headline, "Republican Inquiry Finds No Evidence of Wrongdoing by Biden." Politico similarly ran, "GOP senators' anti-Biden report repackages old claims" as did BuzzFeed News' "Republicans' Hunter Biden Report is Filled With Old, Unsubstantiated Allegations and Debunked Theories."The Washington Post went even further to exonerate the former VP with its headline, "GOP senators' report calls Hunter Biden's board position in Ukraine 'problematic' but doesn't show it changed US policy."The report goes further and alleges that not just Hunter Biden but other members of the Biden family "were involved in a vast financial network that connected them to foreign nationals and foreign governments across the globe."In one instance, the report stated that Hunter Biden "opened a bank account" with a Chinese national linked to China's communist government, which "financed a $100,000 global spending spree" for the former vice president's brother, James Biden, and his wife, Sara Biden.Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates on Wednesday blasted the investigation, and Johnson directly, for pursuing a "conspiracy theory.""As the coronavirus death toll climbs and Wisconsinites struggle with joblessness, Ron Johnson has wasted months diverting the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee away from any oversight of the catastrophically botched federal response to the pandemic, a threat Sen. Johnson has dismissed by saying that 'death is an unavoidable part of life.' Why? To subsidize a foreign attack against the sovereignty of our elections with taxpayer dollars -- an attack founded on a long-disproven, hardcore rightwing conspiracy theory that hinges on Sen. Johnson himself being corrupt and that the Senator has now explicitly stated he is attempting to exploit to bail out Donald Trump's re-election campaign," Bates said in a statement Wednesday.