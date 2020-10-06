Puppet Masters
'Don't be afraid of COVID': Trump says he'll be released from Walter Reed Monday night - Updates
The Federalist
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 06:48 UTC
In his announcement via Twitter, Trump encouraged Americans not to let the virus "dominate your life."
"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" he tweeted.
White House Physician Dr. Sean Conley, called Trump a "phenomenal patient" and explained that his condition improved enough to meet the qualifications for release from the hospital. Conley noted Trump's oxygen levels are normal and it has been more than 72 hours since his last fever.
"Though he may not be entirely out of the woods yet, our team and I agree that all his evaluations, and more importantly, his clinical status support his return home where he'll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7," Conley said. "He's back."
Trump was first hospitalized on Friday following his and First Lady Melania Trump's positive COVID-19 diagnosis on Thursday night. Since the announcement of his positive test, mainstream media reporters and Democrats began peddling conspiracy theories about Trump's contraction of the virus, with some even wishing for his death.
Photos released by the White House show Trump working from an office space in the hospital while he was being treated. The president also tweeted multiple videos reassuring the public that he was doing well and praising the doctors at Walter Reed for handling his treatment.
On Sunday, Trump made a quick, masked trip outside of the hospital in a vehicle to wave at supporters gathered outside of the medical facility.
The media attacked Trump for this decision, claiming he risked the lives of Secret Service members and others by potentially exposing them to the virus. The president responded by pointing out the media's hypocrisy in the coverage of the event.
"It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President. If I didn't do it, Media would say RUDE!!!" he wrote.
According to Conley, the President has "remained fever free and off of supplemental oxygen" as of Sunday and had received treatments of Remdesivir "without complication."
Since Trump's positive COVID-19 diagnosis, other White House officials and politicians have tested positive including Kayleigh McEnany, Sens. Mike Lee, Thom Tillis, and Ron Johnson, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
Jordan Davidson is a staff writer at The Federalist. She graduated from Baylor University where she majored in political science and minored in journalism.
Reader Comments
Part of the CoronaCult has to be the sunk-costs fallacy keeping these retards clinging to their useless face diapers.
The cognative dissonance is cranked to 11 now for cult members with triple digit IQs....
A well informed and educated population is the last thing they want as they prepare to bring the people through the greatest period of change in human history. To accomplish this they have systematically reduced the quality of education and have chemically reduced the IQ of the population by adding fluoride to the water and mercury to the vaccines .
The average human is really stupid.
Theres also this strange common thread present in many people of what we might call 'original sin'. If you have this gene turned on you're easier pray for authoritarian vultures in religion and govt. In the covid scam the belief in original sin has one believing themselves somehow dangerous when not even sick.
Curious times
Comment: :
True to form, the democrats couldn't help themselves: More on Trump's return to the White House: A Washington Post columnist makes some predictably unhinged and hysterical comments: Not to be outdone in the realm of hysteria MSNBC calls Trump's White House comeback 'MUSSOLINI MOMENT' And just when you thought the comments from the corporate media couldn't get any more insane...