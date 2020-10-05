© Reuters/Carlos Barria/Murat Sezer



Armenia's prime minister wants clarification from the US about the sale of F-16s to Turkey, claiming the advanced jets are bombing civilians amid the 'existential' battle with Azerbaijan over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh.but the rebuttals have not prevented Armenia from raising the issue ofin the Nagorno-Karabakh fighting with its major NATO ally, the United States.Last Thursday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, the New York Times reported on Monday. Washington "needs to explain whether it gave those F-16s [to Turkey] to bomb peaceful villages and peaceful populations," Pashinyan told the Times.According to the Armenian leader,That conversation did not take place, however, as Trump announced he had tested positive for Covid-19 shortly afterward.In recent days, Armenian officials have repeatedly accused Ankara ofinto Nagorno-Karabakh, as well asto aid Azerbaijani troops on the ground.Hostilities broke out again between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 27, with both sides blaming each other for firing the first shots. The disputed enclave, populated by ethnic Armenians but internationally recognised as an illegally-occupied territory of Azerbaijan,Pashinyan told the Times.Armenia has always been wary of Turkey, not least because of the- which killed an estimated 1.5 [million] people - but also due to its long-standing military and political support for Azerbaijan.Last week, Armenia's military claimed that a Turkish F-16 shot down their Su-25 attack aircraft, leading to the death of a pilot.A spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denied Yerevan's claim, and Ankara's Defense Ministry said Azerbaijan's military is able to fight a war on its own.